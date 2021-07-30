David Cross Gives Bob Odenkirk Health Update Following Hospitalization

✖

Bob Odenkirk is on the mend, according to his longtime collaborator, comedian David Cross. The Better Call Saul star was hospitalized after collapsing during production in New Mexico Tuesday. On Wednesday, his family confirmed the actor suffered a "heart-related incident." Odenkirk, 58, is now awake and "joshing" on the phone, Cross said.

"Just got off the phone with Bob and he's doing great! Joking and japing and joshing," Cross tweeted Friday. "Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he's doing really well!!!" Cross and Odenkirk worked together on the hit '90s sketch series Mr. Show with Bob and David, as well as the Netflix series W/ Bob & David.

Odenkirk was hospitalized on Tuesday after collapsing during the production of Better Call Saul's sixth and final season in New Mexico. He was reportedly unconscious for a time, but sources told TMZ on Wednesday he was awake. "Bob and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew, and producers who have stayed by his side," his representative told TMZ. Odenkirk's son Nate Odenkirk also assured fans on Twitter Wednesday, simply tweeting, "He's going to be okay."

Odenkirk, who started his career as a comedy writer on Saturday Night Live and The Ben Stiller Show, is now best known for his acting work. He played lawyer Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad and reprised the character in the spin-off, Better Call Saul, which has earned him four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He is a beloved figure in Hollywood, as made clear by the outpouring of support from his colleagues. Bryan Cranston, who starred alongside him in Breaking Bad, asked fans to send Odenkirk's family positive thoughts.

"Today I woke up to [the] news that has made me anxious all morning," Cranston wrote on Wednesday. "My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you."