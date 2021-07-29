Bob Odenkirk: Details on What Caused 'Breaking Bad' Star's Hospitalization Surface

✖

Details about Bob Odenkirk's health have emerged after the actor, 58, was rushed to a New Mexico hospital Tuesday after collapsing on the set of his show Better Call Saul. Odenkirk was hospitalized for a "heart-related incident," insiders told TMZ, and while things were touch-and-go for the past day, he is now out of the woods.

Odenkirk is reportedly awake and stable as he recovers in the hospital, now lucid after initially being unconscious early on in his health crisis. The actor's rep told the outlet, "Bob and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side." The Odenkirk family also thanked "everyone for the outpouring of well wishes" and asked for "their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."

Odenkirk's many famous friends and collaborators shared their hopes for his recovery on social media after news broke of his hospitalization, including his Breaking Bad co-star and friend Bryan Cranston. The actor took to Instagram to share what he knew about the situation and ask for "positive thoughts and prayers" to be sent Odenkirk's way.

"Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning," Cranston wrote. "My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul." The Malcolm in the Middle star added, "He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet," asking his followers to "please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you."

Better Call Saul co-star Michael Mando also tweeted out a message Wednesday, writing, "Last night our dear Bob was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed on stage. Send all your positive energy and love to him and his family — let’s hope to have him back as soon as possible I love u so much, my friend xo."

Odenkirk's comedy partner and friend, David Cross, issued a brief statement as well. "I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually," Cross tweeted. "He WILL get through this."