Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized, Collapsed on 'Better Call Saul' Set

On Tuesday, TMZ reported some distressing news about Bob Odenkirk. According to the publication, Odenkirk collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. He was subsequently rushed to the hospital. TMZ noted that he is currently in the midst of receiving medical care. There's currently no word yet on Odenkirk's exact condition.

A source told TMZ that Odenkirk was filming Better Call Saul when the incident occurred. The cast was reportedly shooting the show on the Sony Lot in Culver City on Tuesday morning. TMZ reported that law enforcement received a 911 call about a medical incident on the set at around 11:34 a.m. PT. As for what happened, Odenkirk reportedly collapsed on the set and was then surrounded by members of the crew. The crew members called an ambulance and Odenkirk was promptly transported to the hospital.

As previously stated, Odenkirk's exact condition at this time is uncertain. TMZ noted that it's unclear whether the actor was conscious when he was taken to the hospital. But, they did share that he is still currently being treated in the hospital as of Tuesday night. Odenkirk was in the middle of filming Better Call Saul's final season, which is set to premiere in early 2022. Better Call Saul, a Breaking Bad spinoff, premiered in 2015.

In early July, Odenkirk spoke about filming the final season of the show. He explained to Digital Spy that he was "very mixed feelings" about the show coming to an end. Although, he also shared his excitement over portraying new characters. He explained, while opening up about the character that he plays on Better Call Saul, Saul Goodman, "I don't think you can watch the show, and I can't play this guy, without growing to want him to succeed, and liking him, and wanting to be a better version of himself, is really what I want. I'm not sure that's where he'll end up, though."

"I do like him. I think he's got some good skills. He just doesn't know where to put them," Odenkirk continued to say about the character. "But also, I'll be happy to move onto other characters, because I have played him a long time." Odenkirk originated the role of Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad before making the jump to his own show. He first appeared on the Emmy-winning show, which starred Bryan Cranston, in 2009.