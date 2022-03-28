Blue Ivy Made a Cameo in Beyonce’s Oscars Performance

Blue Ivy Carter made her first Oscars appearance at the 2022 Academy Awards in a surprise spot. On Sunday night, she joined her mother, Beyoncé, during the singer’s opening performance of “Be Alive,” her Oscar-nominated track from best picture nominee King Richard.

The performance was pre-recorded at Compton, California’s Tragniew Park tennis courts. Toward the song’s end, Blue Ivy can be seen in a pair of shades, wearing a green top and pants. The 10-year-old is at the forefront of the dance troupe surrounding Beyoncé, executing the choreography before posing among the dancers at her mother’s feet as the song closes.

This is just the latest in a string of impressive achievements for the eldest daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z. She has frequently appeared in her parents’ work since her literal infancy. In JAY-Z’s 2012 track “Glory,” the song – released two days after Blue Ivy’s birth – features her cries on the track. She next appeared on Beyoncé’s “Blue” in 2013, in which Blue Ivy is heard calling out “Mommy, mommy, mommy,” at the end of the song’s visual and can be seen cradled by Beyonce during the video.

Blue Ivy’s most recent achievement was receiving her first GRAMMY award at last year’s ceremony. She won the category of Best Music Video for her song with her mother, “Brown Skin Girl.” The young star is featured in the song’s vocals, as well as its music video, and is also credited with writing a verse on the track. She is the second youngest nominee to take home the award. The song was initially featured on the Beyoncé-curated soundtrack for Disney’s live-action 2019 remake of The Lion King. The music video was made for her 2020 Disney+ film, Black Is King. Blue Ivy has already picked up a BET Award, Soul Train Music Award, and NAACP Image Award for the song.

She also made a cameo in Beyoncé’s video for “Spirit” from her 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift. She appears regally sitting next to her mother in the first and last quarter of the music video. Blue Ivy received more screen time in a video for an extended cut of the song “Spirit + Bigger,” released in the same year. She appears together with Beyoncé, both wearing colorful dresses.