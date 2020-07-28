Beyonce Defended After Haters Take Issue With White Butler in 'Black Is King' Movie
Beyonce is being furiously defended by her fans on social media, after haters took issue with a White butler in her upcoming Black Is King movie. The film, which will be released on Disney+ on July 31, is a visual album much like Beyonce's iconic Lemonade. Additionally, Black is King was written, directed and executive produced by the living legend herself.
A trailer for the film was released in June, giving fans a glimpse at what they can expect from the incredibly artistic project. Black is King tells the story of a young African king who journeys "through betrayal, love and self-identity" in order to retake his throne. He is guided along the way by his ancestors and his childhood love. After trailer screenshots and photos from the film emerged online, many apparently were upset by the presence of a white butler in the film. Fans of Beyonce have since come out to defend her, chiding anyone who would make a racial issue out of the casting choice. Scroll down to see what social media is saying.
Beyoncé is getting attacked on Instagram by the white community for using a white butler in the trailer of her movie 'BLACK IS KING' which is coming on 31st of July. She is being called a racist & people are saying she is advocating black supremacy. pic.twitter.com/ozzxRTtuHY— Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 26, 2020
All I have to say is that if it was a predominatly white movie and they used a black person as the butler, the white community would have accepted it because, in their eyes, black people should be handmaidens, servants, cleaners, butlers and any type of subservient job.— Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 26, 2020
Queen Bey always takes risks & recieves backlash to reveal elements of society, which ultimately starts conversations like this one. Beyoncé, we support you, we're proud of you.
Beyoncé will go down in history not only for her music but for the causes that she stood for.— Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 26, 2020
Aren't butlers white to begin with??? I mean Alfred & any other movie with butlers would agree that it's a white man— jason ♏︎ (@tu_tipo_) July 26, 2020
The butler just happens to be white. Just like their excuse when the roles are reversed. I’m very sure Beyoncé didn’t deliberately do this shes not that sort of person butlers just tend to be old white men in popular movies/tropes so I don’t see an issue... leave Beyoncé alone!— stephen (@blrthdaysuit) July 27, 2020
Like because???? pic.twitter.com/WCPElSXkmh— Roni ♡ (@vr_onika) July 28, 2020
But they had nothing to say about this.. pic.twitter.com/2UrTL4OV3W— Nanasia (@MelaninMotiv8er) July 28, 2020
He’s on the clock, I’m sure he is compensated well. He wasn’t held against his will nor a slave. pic.twitter.com/MifAQVCHnV— BASIC masterpiece (@bodybychambers) July 28, 2020
Like secure the bag 💼— Duzie (@Duzie_) July 27, 2020
Beyonce’s response ... “I’m so unbothered Im so unbothered yall be so pressed” pic.twitter.com/QXccVndZgv— OsWhyte (@oswhyteknits) July 27, 2020
I guess were forgetting about the many WHITE Maids & Butlers throughout tele that depicted that Whites held subservient roles as well
Niles.. the nanny— Marquis de Cera (@musicunheard) July 28, 2020
Alice... brady bunch
Ms Garrett... diferent stroke
Mr Belvedere... Mr Belvedere
Tony Micelli... whose the boss pic.twitter.com/193DriZPnb
To everyone attacking her for this: pic.twitter.com/5jwHQ5WTwl— 𝙣𝙤𝙮𝙤⁷ | 𝐀𝐎𝐒 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 (@fleabagsgirl) July 27, 2020
She didn’t do anything wrong leave bey alone— nicki skinny legend (@biccpizza) July 26, 2020
All these white men portrayed butlers who served white people. But because it’s a white man serving black women, it’s a problem??? pic.twitter.com/uuxQ7x1Tuh— 𝟜𝟘° (@a40degreeday) July 27, 2020
