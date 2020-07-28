Beyonce Defended After Haters Take Issue With White Butler in 'Black Is King' Movie

Beyonce is being furiously defended by her fans on social media, after haters took issue with a White butler in her upcoming Black Is King movie. The film, which will be released on Disney+ on July 31, is a visual album much like Beyonce's iconic Lemonade. Additionally, Black is King was written, directed and executive produced by the living legend herself.

A trailer for the film was released in June, giving fans a glimpse at what they can expect from the incredibly artistic project. Black is King tells the story of a young African king who journeys "through betrayal, love and self-identity" in order to retake his throne. He is guided along the way by his ancestors and his childhood love. After trailer screenshots and photos from the film emerged online, many apparently were upset by the presence of a white butler in the film. Fans of Beyonce have since come out to defend her, chiding anyone who would make a racial issue out of the casting choice. Scroll down to see what social media is saying.