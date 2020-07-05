'Blue Bloods' Alum Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Slams Online Negativity as Fears Rise Over His Career Future

✖

While most social media users have supported Broadway actor Nick Cordero and his wife Amanda Kloots during his difficult recovery from the coronavirus, there have been a handful of critics taking aim at Kloots. The fitness instructor slammed the "negativity" and said she fears Cordero will never get to act again. Cordero, who appeared in a handful of Blue Bloods episodes, has been in the intensive care unit at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for over 90 days.

On Friday, Kloots addressed the "negativity" she has seen on Instagram, reminding her followers that Cordero has now been hospitalized for 91 days and his doctors are not sure he will survive. "I hope and pray every single day of my life that he does," Kloots said, adding that even if he does survive, "I don't know when he'll be able to work again." Cordero was first hospitalized for pneumonia in late March and tested positive for the coronavirus. During his recovery, he has needed one of his legs amputated and Kloots said he will likely need a double lung transplant.

"I am a business owner. I've had my fitness business for four years," Kloots said Friday, reports Entertainment Tonight. "I've worked every single day of my life. I've never not worked. I work hard and I'm proud of that." She later noted there is much uncertainty in her life now. "I have a family. I have bills. I have no idea what Nick's hospital bills are going to be. I haven't even tried to wrap my head around that yet," Kloots said. "I have a mortgage. I have a car payment. I have a son that is one-year-old that I want to send to college one day, or at least give him whatever I can."

Kloots, who shares 1-year-old son Elvis with Cordero, said she had to continue working during this situation and is proud to be a female entrepreneur. "I will continue to create and I'll continue to try to share that with people and I hope and pray that you support me," she said Friday.

Although Cordero has tested negative for COVID-19, the illness left him with several complications. He has lost 65 pounds, needed a temporary pacemaker, and has had several procedures for infections. During an interview with CBS This Morning Thursday, Kloots said her husband was stable, but his body is "extremely" weak and cannot move his body. The "ultimate goal" would be for Cordero to be named a double lung transplant candidate.

"[There is a] 99 percent chance that he would be needing that in order to live the kind of life that I know my husband would want to live," Kloots told CBS' Gayle King. "That is a long road away, and a lot of things would have to line up for Nick to be a candidate for that." In spite of the dire situation, Kloots has tried to stay positive for Cordero even telling him he will "walk out" of the hospital someday. "You know, I am a strong person, but even strong people break," she said. "And that's okay. You have to break down so that you can build yourself up again."