Nick Cordero's Wife Details 'Hard Day' for 'Blue Bloods' Actor Amid 'Vicious ICU Cycle'

As her husband Nick Cordero approached 90 days in a Los Angeles ICU amid his battle with coronavirus complications, Amanda Kloots, in an emotional update, opened up about their "hard day." Taking to her Instagram Story Tuesday morning, the mom of one broke away from her typical updates about her husband to instead provide an update on how she is holding up.

In the video, Kloots admitted that the day had been "hard" and that she had "cried all day," according to Entertainment Tonight. She said that she even "got mad at God" and had an "outburst," stating that she at times gets frustrated that despite the constant prayers for her husband, he can’t seem to catch a break. Kloots told viewers that she "broke big time" while visiting her husband in the ICU, explaining that she "couldn't keep it together." Kloots acknowledged that "it's OK to cry, to get mad and say it's not fair" and said that she "will keep my faith and keep asking for miracles."

The Tuesday update came just days after Kloots told fans that her husband's recovery is like a "vicious ICU dance circle." Cordero, a Broadway star, had been hospitalized in late March for what was initially believed to be pneumonia but was later confirmed to be coronavirus. He has remained in the hospital ever since.

Speaking Sunday, Kloots had assured her followers that her husband was "doing okay," but said that "it's just that he's in this vicious ICU dance circle where one thing goes right and then another thing goes wrong and then that thing that was wrong goes right, but then the thing that was right goes wrong," USA Today reports. She went on to detail some of the setbacks Cordero has experienced, including "carbon dioxide problems" and "blood pressure issues," saying that "we kind of really need those things to get sorted in order to move forward." She said that she was "keeping faith" that those things would happen "this week" and asked her followers to "please keep Nick in your prayers."

Throughout his months-long hospitalization, Cordero has suffered a number of setbacks. Along with having his right leg amputated due to blood clotting issues, Cordero has suffered from a number of lung infections, which has slowed his recovery. After revealing that her husband had lost 65 pounds amid his hospitalization, last week Kloots said that Cordero is "profoundly weak" and had been suffering from "some minor blood infections that are causing little blood pressure issues," though those issues were "under control."