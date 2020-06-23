Nick Cordero Was 'More Alert' During Father's Day Hospital Visit, Wife Says

✖

Blue Bloods star Nick Cordero was "more alert" during a Father's Day visit from family over the weekend. On Sunday, Kloots, who shares 1-year-old son Elvis with the Broadway actor, took to her Instagram Story with a positive health update after visiting with her husband at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center's ICU, where Cordero has been hospitalized for more than 80 days due to complications from the coronavirus.

Speaking to her followers following her visit, Kloots revealed that her husband "was having such a great day" and was "more alert than I've seen him in a little while," according to Entertainment Tonight. She said that Cordero was "really following [with] his eyes a lot." She went on to reveal a tradition she recently started with Cordero, sharing that she tries to keep her husband’s spirits up by singing the Crosby, Stills & Nash song "Our House," a song that was "written in Laurel Canyon not far from the house that we bought." She said that she also holds his hand, "a big prayer," and tells him "that we will live in our house one day and just keep fighting."

To mark the day, Kloots also shared a sweet Father's Day tribute to Cordero on her account, posting a photo of Cordero and their son shortly after his birth in a moment that she said captured his "first proud dad moment... taking your baby home from the hospital!" Kloots wrote that she loves this photo because her husband "is so happy and so excited to be going home with his son!"

The fitness instructor went on to write a note of gratitude to her brother and father, who have been helping her care for Elvis while her husband is in the hospital. Calling them "both incredible fathers," she said that they have "really helped to fill that void for Elvis." Kloots said that she loves seeing her son "get so close to his uncle and grandpa." Despite the hardships her family has endured over the past several months, Kloots said "it is a silver lining in all of this that we are all together and will celebrate Fathers Day for Nick with everyone."

Cordero has been hospitalized since late March. Although it was initially believed that he had pneumonia, he later tested positive for the coronavirus. Throughout his months-long hospitalization, he has suffered a number of setbacks, with Kloots recently revealing that her husband has lost 65 pounds.