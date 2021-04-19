Paul Wahlberg Breaks Silence on Mom Alma's Death With Sweet Tribute

✖

Alma Wahlberg, the matriarch of the Wahlberg family, reportedly died at the age of 78. Alma welcomed nine children over the years, including Mark Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg, and Paul Wahlberg. A day after it was announced that Alma had passed, Paul took to Instagram to share a very touching tribute to his mother.

While Paul kept his tribute short and sweet, it still packed an emotional punch. He posted a photo of himself and his mother, who can be seen embracing her son, alongside a caption that read, "I love you Mom." Paul, who works as a chef and has appeared on the family's show, Wahlburgers, ended his caption with a red heart emoji. His post was instantly met with a ton of support amongst his fans. Additionally, his brother, Mark, responded to the post by including a string of emojis, including a heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Wahlberg (@chefpaulwahlberg)

In addition to Paul, both Mark and Donnie paid tribute to Alma via social media. Like Paul, Mark kept his tribute simple and touching, as he posted a photo of his mother and wrote, "My angel. Rest in peace." Donnie's Instagram tribute involved him posting a lovely video that featured some of the special moments that he was able to share with his late mother. The clip began with Donnie and Alma dancing at his wedding to a live rendition of Regina Belle's "If I Could." In his caption for the video, the Blue Bloods star noted that he surprised his mother with the performance, as the song is one that Alma danced to with her children at all of their respective weddings.

"I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman," Donnie captioned the video. "My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am." The actor went on to describe how and why he chose to surprise his mother with Belle's live performance of "If I Could," writing, "I did so because, despite the fact that my mom could do (and actually did) many of the things mentioned in that beautiful song, she still wondered if she’d done the job of being the best mother she could be. Today, I say with tremendous certainty, and gratitude, she absolutely did."