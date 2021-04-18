Donnie Wahlberg Opened up About Mom Alma's Declining Health Last Year

✖

Alma Wahlberg, the mother of Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg, has died at the age of 78. Her sons shared tributes to their late mother on Instagram, with Donnie sharing a heartfelt video. "I'm so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by, and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman," he wrote.

"My mom Alma's joy for life, love, and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am. I've often said if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma," Wahlberg continued. "I say that because it’s true. She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I’ve ever known. I never heard her say, or do, anything disrespectful to anyone. She was, as anybody whoever came across her knows, true blue."

"That was Alma — mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, friend, ally, warrior, angel," Walhberg wrote. "She made no apologies for who she was, but never put herself above anyone else. She kicked our butts if we messed up, kicked anyone else’s butts if they messed with us. Taught us right, made us pay the price when we were wrong. She was the epitome of the word grace."

"It’s time to rest peacefully, mom," Wahlberg concluded. "I love you, miss you, thank you and will celebrate you, today and always. Forever — your Baby Donnie." There has been an outpouring of love and support for the Wahlberg matriarch, who had garnered fans of her own following her appearances on Wahlbergers.

Donnie previously shared an update on his mother's mother's health in July, sharing a photo of their socially distanced reunion. "I know that so many of you have asked how my mom Alma is doing. During my visit, she didn’t remember much and was often confused, but somehow she was still Alma," Wahlberg wrote on Instagram. "She still lights up a room. She still made me smile. She's still stubborn. And she still loves her baby Donnie. I thank you all, for your well wishes. Sending my heartfelt love, and sincerest wishes, to all those away from their loved ones. That you will be together again."