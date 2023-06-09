Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Sues Neighbor for Tree Blocking His View

It's not all good in the neighborhood for Mark Hoppus. The Blink-182 frontman, 51, and his wife, Skye, have filed a lawsuit against their neighbor over a large pine tree the couple says is blocking their view, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.



It is unclear when the lawsuit was filed, but the documents allege that Hoppus' neighbor, who was not identified in TMZ's report, has violated years-old rules by the planning commission to remove bordering trees and limit tree growth to a maximum height of 15 feet. Hoppus and his wife claim in the lawsuit that the tree in question has grown far taller than the 15-feet mark and others are now growing in place of ones that were previously removed. All of this has led to an obstructed view for the Hoppus family, per the suit.



The lawsuit states that the neighbor has ignored repeated requests to maintain the trees and resolve the issue. Hoppus and his wife are seeking an injection to force their neighbor to abide by the rules. They are also seeking damages.



Although Hoppus is suing due to the obstructed view, it doesn't seem that he's been spending much time at home as of late. Hoppus, along with his Blink-182 bandmates, are currently on the road on their ongoing 2023 worldwide reunion tour. The group announced the tour back in October when they also announced their newest album, Sunny Days, which is set to release next month. The current tour marks the classic lineup of Blink-182's – Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker – first reunion in 10 years.



So far, the tour has been a massive success. Stubhub revealed earlier this month that Blink-182's tour was the fifth-most sought group act of the summer. The band's tour only fell behind Depeche Mode, Metallica, Dead & Company, and Coldplay at No. 1, per StubHub's Top 10 In-Group Acts of the Summer list. The tour kicked off in March and is set to run through February 2024, the tour including a Latin American, North American, European, and New Zealand and Australian legs. The group is next set to play at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on June 14. The final show will be held at Christchurch Arena in Christchurch, New Zealand on February 26, 2024.