Jay-Z Wins $7 Million in Lawsuit

Not that he needed it, but Jay-Z is $7 million richer. TMZ reports the Roc Nation founder can finally move past a 7-year-long legal battle after winning a judgment against Paralux Fragrances. The lawsuit began after the scent company alleged the hip hop mogul breached his contract for the cologne, Gold Jay-Z. Apparently, they felt Jay-Z didn't do his promotional duties adhering to the agreement. A jury felt otherwise, ruling in Jigga's favor. Parlux didn't give up the fight and filed an appeal, which they lost. As a result, the company was ordered to pay $6.8 million plus interest.

At the time of the lawsuit, which began in 2016, Jay-Z was worth an estimated $610 million, per Forbes Magazine. Today, his net worth has quadrupled. And his recent purchase proves such.

The rapper and his wife, Beyonce, just scored a new mansion for $200 million -- CASH. The Malibu, CA home is the most expensive real estate deal in California history. It also marks the second biggest in U.S. history. The purchase comes just a few years after they brought a $100 million Bel-Air home. They migrated from New York City – Jay's hometown – a few years back. Since then, they've settled in and are focused on raising their three children, Blue Ivy, and twins, Sir and Rumi Carter.

The 30,000-square-foot home in Malibu comes with all the fillings. The house sits on an 8-acre bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean in the Paradise Cove area, which is also known as Billionaires Row, so they are in good company.

The house was owned and built by William Bell. Bell is one of the biggest art collectors in the world. It took him nearly 15 years to build the all-concrete structure.

Beyonce is currently on a world tour, promoting her album Renaissance. Jay is by her side, as Blue Ivy makes appearances on stage as one of Bey's dancers.