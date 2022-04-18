Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Offers Life Update After Revealing He's Cancer-Free

✖

Blink-182 singer Mark Hoppus gave fans an impromptu life update on Saturday night. The pop-punk icon announced that he is cancer-free in September of 2021, and many have been wondering what's next for him. He was approached by TMZ reporters while out to dinner this weekend to answer just that question.

Hoppus and his wife Skye were leaving the swanky restaurant Craig's in Los Angeles when cameramen caught up with them. Asked how things have been going in his six months cancer-free, Hoppus said: "Life's great, I'm glad to be here. Just getting back out into it. I mostly wanted to get back into the studio and get back to playing music and get off my couch."

That's good news for many fans who have been eager to hear Hoppus channel his harrowing experience into art. The 50-year-old musician has played with the band +44 and the duo Simple Creatures in addition to his beloved group Blink-182. He told TMZ that he hopes to put some new music out "hopefully soon. We'll see if I can write something happy this time."

For those catching up, Hoppus first revealed his illness in June of 2021 on Instagram. He suffered from Stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which he said was "blood-related." This was a particularly terrifying diagnosis even in the generally-terrifying world of cancer, and Hoppus did not try to minimize the danger.

"I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this," he said. Fans praised Hoppus for helping to destigmatize the illness by sharing an unflinching look at his treatment regimen and for constantly remarking that he was in a best-case scenario for someone with his condition. He shared photos of himself with his head shaved when radiation treatments began to take their toll.

Hoppus also had the incredible experience of sharing his success story at the end of September. He wrote: "Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer-free!! "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?"

There's no word yet on what Hoppus has planned next, including whether it will be under the name Blink-182 or another stage name. In the meantime, fans are just grateful that Hoppus seems to be happy and healthy.