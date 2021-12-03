Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus’ Cancer Reveal Happened by Accident

Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus announced that he had stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in June following an April diagnosis, and the rocker revealed in a new GQ interview that sharing that information with the world was done entirely on accident. Hoppus explained that he accidentally uploaded a photo of himself receiving chemotherapy to his Instagram story.

“Throughout the day as I’m getting chemotherapy and more bags of chemicals are being dropped into my body, other people are reaching out and they’re like, ‘Dude, what’s going on?’” Hoppus said, explaining that Benadryl and chemotherapy had made him forgetful and out of it. “Chemo is like being on the worst international, overnight flight where you can’t sleep or get comfortable,” he explained. “I felt so s—– and the brain fog is so bad. The chemo brain is just heartbreaking to me because I can feel myself diminished mentally right now.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Maybe part of me subconsciously posted it to my main, but I definitely didn’t do it on purpose,” Hoppus continued. “But I don’t know. It kind of felt like a Band-Aid had been ripped off and I was able to be honest with people.” Following the reveal, Hoppus posted a statement on his social media addressing his health status. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” the statement read. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.” Hoppus has since been declared cancer-free after several rounds of chemotherapy.

Hoppus’ diagnosis and treatment brought him closer with his former Blink-182 bandmates Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge. “I was like, ‘Oh s—, band meeting!” DeLonge explained. “We got into more life stuff. What we’ve learned over the years about ourselves. How we’ve grown, how nothing really matters when it boils down to what we were dealing with in that moment. And so, it wasn’t some big meeting about Blink-182, it was more about brothers meeting and saying, ‘How do we support Mark?’”