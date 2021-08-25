Blake Shelton Is Rumored to Be Taking Kelly Clarkson's Side in Her Divorce, But Here's the Truth

✖

Is Blake Shelton taking a side in Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's divorce? It was previously reported that Shelton was taking Clarkson's "side" when it comes to the couple's divorce proceedings. But, Gossip Cop is setting the record straight when it comes to the matter.

This whole "side" business began after the National Enquirer reported that Clarkson convinced her Voice co-star to drop Blackstock as a manager. A source told the publication, “Blake is still technically represented by Brandon and his father Narvel’s firm Starstruck Entertainment… but he has one foot out the door — and that’s because of Kelly.” The outlet continued to report that Blackstock is asking for a major sum of money from his estranged wife, claiming that he has lost "millions" after losing Clarkson and Shelton as clients. Blackstock is reportedly claiming to be retired from the entertainment industry. A source added about the situation, “Blake didn’t want to be the last star standing with Blackstock and his dad… and more than anything else, he’s got Kelly’s back.”

But, is this actually what's going on with Clarkson, Blackstock, and Shelton? According to Gossip Cop, it couldn't be further from the truth. The publication noted that Blackstock isn't even Shelton's manager. Blackstock's father, Narvel Blackstock, is the country singer's manager. This report aligns with what Us Weekly previously shared about the situation.

In mid-August, Us Weekly reported that Clarkson and Shelton's relationship has not been affected by her divorce proceedings. A source told the publication about the two Voice coaches, "Blake and Kelly are extremely close. Their friendship and bond goes beyond the business." They also indicated that Blackstock has left the music industry behind, which has made it even easier for Clarkson and Shelton to continue their friendship and working relationship. An insider even added, “Brandon has no involvement with Blake’s management. His full-time job is no longer in California.”

Clarkson reportedly filed to divorce Blackstock in June 2020 after almost seven years of marriage. The estranged couple shares two children — daughter River and son Remington. A few months after she filed for divorce, the singer opened up about the situation on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. She told the audience that she wouldn't be going too in-depth about the matter as it "involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts." Clarkson continued to say that she was doing alright and that while she "probably won’t speak about it too much but you definitely will hear it musically."