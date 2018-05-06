Blake Lively Restores Instagram, Follows Husband Ryan Reynolds Again

Blake Lively sent her fans into a bit of a panic on Thursday when they noticed she had suddenly deleted all of her photos from her Instagram account and unfollowed everyone she’d been keeping up with, including husband Ryan Reynolds.

The only people she kept following were accounts that had the name Emily Nelson, the same name as the character she’ll play in the upcoming thriller A Simple Favor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans were quick to guess the move was actually a publicity stunt for the film, and it was all but confirmed when Lively’s profile returned to normal, including following her husband again.

Reynolds even got in on the gag, joking during an interview “”I’m very sad about that. Definitely stinks. It’s a terrible way to find out that I’ve been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible. I don’t know where rage like that comes from.”

The couple has had their fair share of strange interactions on social media lately. Back in early April, some paparazzi photos of her 3-year-old daughter James made their way online, leaving Lively so furious, she reportedly asked fans individually to remove any photos of James from their social media pages.

“Thank you for your support but please remove this photo right away. It was taken without my knowledge or consent by a man hiding. Thank you!!!!” Lively wrote in one fan’s comment section.

She even managed to get major publications like Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE to take down the photos.

“The photos were taken by a man hiding outside of a private party, which is disturbing on many levels,” her rep said. “We appreciate all magazines, websites and publications who are standing by protecting the privacy of children and vowing to cut off the supply chain to help end the stalking of children.”

Reynolds meanwhile spotted some rumors spreading around on the tabloids that there were struggles between the married couple. He decided to have some fun with it by retweeting one of the stories and writing.

“I wish. I could use a little ‘me time.’”

The couple have been married for more than five years now and have two children in James and Ines, 1. Lively gushed about how happy she was with the Deadpool actor in a 2016 interview with Marie Claire.

“I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life,” Lively said. “That was the biggest thing to me. I’d never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him.”