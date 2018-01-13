Blake Lively Looks Stylish Even With Hand in Cast

Blake Lively is known for her fearless approach to fashion, and the actress showed off her styling skills yet again for a “Mom’s night out” Thursday night.

🌈💄🌈 mom’s night out A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 11, 2018 at 7:40pm PST

Lively attended a party to celebrate the collaboration between pop artist Ashley Longshore and Bergdorf Goodman, and the star served up some style in a cream sweater with a scooped back and green leopard-print pants.

The actress accessorized with a sparkling lipstick clutch designed by Longshore and a pair of Lorraine Schwartz earrings, letting her long blonde hair down in loose waves.

Sharing a pair of shots of the ensemble on Instagram, Lively wrote, “Mom’s night out” along with rainbow and lipstick emojis. The 30-year-old is mom to daughters James and Ines with husband Ryan Reynolds.

She also posted a photo of herself, Longshore and writer Angie Niles at the bash.

“SO PROUD of [Ashley Longshore] – one of the most fabulous, fun, empowered, she-heroes I know. She’s one of my favorite artists. And now a dear friend,” Lively captioned the snap. “(Yes I stalked her too). Love you. Huge congrats on taking over [Bergdorf Goodman]!”

Longshore later shared a snap of her own, thanking Lively for coming and carrying the clutch, which is part of Longshore’s collaboration with Judith Leiber.

“GRATEFUL!!!!!! [Blake Lively] you are my hearts in eyes, heart emojis!!” she wrote. “Thank you for your enthusiasm for the arts!!! And for coming to my show [Bergdorf Goodman] !!!!!! And you are wearing my first [Judith Leiber] BAG collaboration!!!!!!!!!! Thank YOU for loving all things sparkly!!!”

Fans also noticed that Lively was sporting a bandage on her right hand. Entertainment Tonight reports that the actress injured herself while filming The Rhythm Section in December, with her injury temporarily halting production on the film.

“Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand whilst filming an action sequence,” Paramount Pictures previously told ET in a statement. “Production will resume as soon as possible.”

Photo Credit: magicinfoto / Shutterstock.com