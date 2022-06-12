​​Black Chyna Can't Handle Kim Kardashian Diss Ahead of Celebrity Boxing Match Against Alysia Magen

✖

Blac Chyna's opponent in her upcoming celebrity boxing match knew just what to say to get under her skin. The Celebrity Boxing competitors are gearing up for this Saturday evening's PPV event and ahead of the match, they came face-to-face for the traditional weigh-in and trash talk moment. It was quite entertaining. Chyna's opponent, Alysia Magen, threw the biggest jab when she mentioned Chyna's arch enemies, the Kardashians. Remember, Chyna lost her $100 million lawsuit against the dynasty recently after she was unable to prove that the reality stars played a hand in her show with her ex Rob Kardashian being canceled. She plans to appeal, but in the meantime, she's been taking other paid gigs.

During the heated moment, Chyna told Magen: "I seen your little rap. It was trash," referring to an Instagram post she made to hype the fight. Magen responded: "Hey, I'm not Kim Kardashian. I'm going to knock you both out!" that hit hard as Chyna lunged at her. She was unable to get through as the near-fight was broken up.

Chyna has been showing off her training sessions online. She weighs 140lbs, just one more than Magen. Magen also took a shot at Chyna and her trainer, Tamara Frapasella-Fortune, the latter beat Kim in a 2010 charity boxing match.

Chyna is also squaring up against her ex Rob. he claims she's trying to back out of an agreement they made on her revenge porn case against him. Rob shared lewd photos of Chyna online after their split. He's since been banned from managing his own social media accounts.

Rob has largely remained out of the spotlight as he doesn't appear on his family's reality series. He's also rarely seen in public, not even attending big sister Kourtney's wedding in Italy. He doesn't enjoy the media attention like his family.