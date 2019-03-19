Blac Chyna Wishes Ex Rob Kardashian a Happy Birthday After Sending Message About Co-Parenting

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are continuing to mend their relationship.

On Sunday, Chyna, who shares 2-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian with her ex-fiance, took to Instagram to help the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrate his 32nd birthday, which fell on St. Patrick’s Day 2019.

“Happy Birthday Rob,” she wrote alongside emojis of a shamrock and a smiley face surrounded by hearts.

Chyna and Kardashian had become engaged in April of 2016 and announced just a month later that they were expecting their first child together, whom they welcomed in November of that year. By February of 2017, however, their relationship turned sour and it was confirmed that they had called off their engagement.

In the weeks and months that followed, Chyna and Kardashian became locked in a bitter child custody battle in which both parties filed lawsuits alleging abuse. In his own suit, Kardashian alleged that Chyna had attempted to strangle him with an iPhone charger. Chyna accused Kardashian of assault, battery, domestic violence, and harassment, among others.

In November of 2018, it had been reported that Kardashian had filed legal documents seeking to have his child support payments lowered, alleging the he could “no longer afford” the 20,000 per month payments due to dire financial circumstances as a result of Chyna’s domestic violence restraining order.

The former couple’s contentious relationship only seemed to worsen in February of this year, when Chyna’s own mother suggested that she was unfit to care for Dream and that she believed that the 2-year-old should stay with Kardashian “‘ for a little while ’til she pulls her thing together.’”

The former couple addressed the reports in February, setting the record straight on their current custodial agreement for their daughter and stating their dedication to remain civil towards one another for Dream’s sake.

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” Rob tweeted at the time, referring to Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White.

Co-signing the tweet, Chyna added, “Robert and I [sic] only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!”

The former couple are now said to be on “speaking terms” and are “working hard to have a better relationship to co-parent Dream.”

Chyna is also mother to 6-year-old son King Cairo, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tyga.