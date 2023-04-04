Blac Chyna Reveals She Has a Doctorate Degree

Reality star Blac Chyna just received one of the highest degrees available in the world of academia -a Doctorate of Liberal Arts in Theological Seminary. The 34-year-old is best known for her connections to the Kardashian-Jenner family and her appearances on their reality TV shows, but apparently, she has been studying hard behind the scenes. She shared the news of her degree on Instagram on Monday.

"On January 17, 2023 I got my Doctorate of Liberal Arts from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College," she wrote, adding that her full legal name is now Dr. Angela Renee White. White posted a photo of her degree alongside a photo of her two children, 10-year-old King and 6-year-old Dream. Her son is from her relationship with rapper Tyga while she shares her daughter with Rob Kardashian. She did not share any more information on how she attained a doctorate while raising two children and making so many media appearances over the last few years.

The Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College (STSBC) is an educational facility for regular church-goers as well as working pastors. It focuses on an Evangelistic, Orthodox Christian view of religion with an emphasis on direct readings of scripture. It offers both on-campus and online study programs. At the time of this writing, the links to descriptions of each of its programs are broken, but apparently, at the time of The Daily Mail's report, they were still functioning.

The doctorate program White completed reportedly cost $10,000 altogether, and boasts that it "concentrates on developing expertise in the biblical rationale, which equips students to engage in research and sound biblical teaching." It's unclear how long the program takes to complete, but presumably, it is not like the rigorous doctorate programs at mainstream colleges and universities, where students must first complete a bachelor's degree followed by a master's degree, the spend four to eight years writing a doctoral thesis in order to get a PhD, or doctorate.

White's fervent interest in Christianity has not been public for that long. Just under a year ago, she posted a video of her baptism and announced that she was "born again on my birthday." Since then, she has undergone numerous procedures to reverse her cosmetic surgeries and remove tattoos, stating that they are no longer in line with her faith. White has not yet revealed what she plans to do with her degree, but her Instagram followers are showering her in congratulations.