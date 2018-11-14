Blac Chyna Seemingly Slams Rob Kardashian for Claims He Pays Her Extensive Child Support

Blac Chyna is slamming ex Rob Kardashian after he filed a request to have the amount of his child support payments decreased.

On Tuesday, just hours after news broke that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star claimed that he could no longer afford his $20,000 per month child support payments for their daughter, Dream, Chyna seemingly broke her silence, suggesting that she doesn’t need any financial support.

“Work hard, Play harder! My s—! No Help! No Child Support! Stop the F— Lies!” Chyna captioned an Instagram video showing her Rolls Royce, Ferrari, and Bentley Truck parked outside of her home.

The former couple began dating in 2016 and welcomed their daughter in November of that year, later becoming engaged. In 2017, they broke things off and have had a contentious relationship ever since.

According to court documents filed by Kardashian and obtained by The Blast, Kardashian is now seeking to have his $20,000 child support payments reduced, claiming that he “can no longer afford” them. He also claimed that his current financial circumstances are a result of the domestic violence restraining order that Chyna filed against him last year, which he alleged has damaged his career.

“I have not participated in the filming of any episodes since this summer when [Chyna] filed a request for a restraining order against me,” Kardashian said in his legal paperwork. “Her request was widely publicized and I was scrutinized by the media.”

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show. I would like to maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures,” he continued.

Kardashian’s legal team went on to allege that he was guaranteed $1 million minimum annual salary for appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but in 2018 he only earned $50,000 for each episode he appeared in.

The paperwork also cites that his monthly income has fallen from $100,000 per month to roughly $10,000 per month, while Chyna’s financial situation has drastically improved, with allegations that she earns $60,000 per month and is worth more than $1.4 million.

Kardashian claims that his current financial situation, combined with Chyna’s, means that he should only be paying around $2,864 per month in child support.