Authorities Are Reportedly Concerned for Welfare of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s Daughter

The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services have reportedly gotten involved in Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s custody battle.

The department is concerned for the estranged couple’s daughter Dream and went to court to ensure she is protected.

According to TMZ, the department went to the L.A. County Dependency Court so that a judge can confirm that Dream is safe.

Sources told TMZ that DCFS has opened an investigation into Chyna’s alleged drug use, but this started before the reality couple split up.

Chyna currently has a restraining order against Kardashian that she had issued after she claimed he beat her.

The status of the case is currently unknown, however official court documents reveal the DCFS matter is related to Chyna’s restraining order action.