Blac Chyna Reportedly Pregnant With Third Child

Is Blac Chyna pregnant with baby number three? MTO News reports that she is two and a half months pregnant and expecting her third child with her 18-year-old boyfriend, rapper YBN Almighty Jay.

The news outlet also reports that Chyna, 29, was spotted rubbing her “bump” as she walked through LAX on April 27.

Chyna is mom to son King Cairo, 5, with ex-fiancé Tyga and daughter Dream, 16 months, with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian.

Jay previously told Jumper that the couple, who met on an online dating site, don’t use protection.

“How did I meet Blac Chyna? I was searching on Christian Mingle and s— and I seen her profile pop up and I’m like, ‘This b—,’” he told Jumper.

“So I slid in her Christian Mingle messages and s— and she responded to my email so then we had linked up and s—… I don’t wear a condom!” he reportedly said. “If Chyna got pregnant, I would keep that s— like, ‘Daddy loves you. I love your a—.”

Chyna has previously opened up about wanting more kids, telling Us Weekly after Dream was born that she wants four children total.

“I wanna have maybe like two more [children]. I wouldn’t mind having four; I think four is a good number,” she told Us Weekly. “No more after that. Five is too many. I’d have to get a minivan for sure, and I’m not riding in no minivan.”

Chyna cozied up to Jay Sunday at the Lashed Ladies Luncheon, making the lunch date their own as they embraced and kissed in front of photographers. The duo have been romantically linked their year, popping up on social media and in real-life sightings together.

Jay even publicly asked Chyna to marry him on his Instagram account earlier this month.

“Will You Marry Me?” he captioned a photo of Chyna. “Yes,” she responded — although a ring has yet to be spotted on her finger.

Chyna and Jay’s budding romance comes after Chyna and Kardashian went through a very public breakup.

Kardashian had his Instagram account temporarily shut down after he posted screenshots of texts with Chyna which included nude photos of her. He also accused her of cheating on him and posted a video of her kissing another man.

In a subsequent interview, Chyna opened up about the future of her dating-life and said that she was going to take “a classier route.”

“I would like somebody confident, who takes care of his business, is strong, healthy. Somebody that loves their family and treats their friends right — and treats me right,” Chyna stated

Chyna also spoke out about Rob’s social media assault against her, saying, “I was devastated, of course. The moral of the story is that he doesn’t respect me, so if you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law.”

Following the fallout between her and Kardashian, Chyna began dating rapper Mechie, but severed that relationship after only dating for about two months.