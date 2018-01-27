Blac Chyna Shows off Flawless Face With Latest Photo Shoot

Blac Chyna glistens in new photos from a photo shoot on Instagram, sharing three flawless close-ups.

Ready A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 26, 2018 at 8:00pm PST

The 29-year-old Chyna shared the three photos on Friday evening. The first shows her left profile, with the caption, “Focused.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the middle photo, she looks to the side, with her hair covering half her face. In the third, she wrote, “Ready.”

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 26, 2018 at 7:44pm PST

Chyna also shared a before-and-after photo on Friday to promote a weight-loss supplement.

Focused A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 26, 2018 at 7:26pm PST

While Chyna’s Instagram page might not show it, she is still in the middle of a legal battle with ex-fiance Rob Kardashian.

The two share a 1-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, and broke up last summer. They reached a custody agreement in September, with Chyna dropping allegations of domestic abuse and Rob paying her $20,000 a month in child support.

However, Chyna is fighting members of the Kardashian family in court over the cancellation of the Rob & Chyna series. Earlier this month, Chyna’s team issued a subpoena, demanding Keeping Up With The Kardashians producers Bunim-Murray turn over all documents related to her and the Kardashian family.

Bunim-Murray asked a judge to deny the request, accusing Chyna of being overly broad in her request, since there are over 185,000 documents that meet her demands. The producers said it would take three lawyers working 40 hours a week for six months to pull out the documents.

The production company also suspects that Chyna wants the documents for evidence in her own lawsuit against Rob and Kardashian family members. But Bunim-Murray claims the subpoena was related to the Kardashian’s suit against her, so she could not ask for the documents to help her in her lawsuit against them, according to The Blast.

Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, told PopCulture.com Tuesday that the Kardashians will not succeed in blocking the document request.

“Celebrities like the Kardashian family and powerful companies like Bunim-Murray are required to follow the rules,” Bloom told PopCulture.com. “That means they are required to turn over documents related to this litigation, in which we seek to vindicate Chyna’s rights.”

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, also has a son named King Cairo Stevenson, with rapper Tyga.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Blac Chyna