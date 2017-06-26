Blac Chyna Reveals ‘Clone’, And They Look Identical

Before she got tied up in a car wreck on Saturday, Blac Chyna posted some videos with a friend that looked nearly identical to her.

Bad 🇹🇹Bitch But She Mixed w/ Chyna A post shared by West Coast Barbie (@stardivine) on Jun 24, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Chyna and her friend, known as Star Divine, spent the night on the town, speeding around in a luxury car and hitting up a party, as the Daily Mail reports.

Divine, who is a fashion entrepreneur behind Barbie’s Hair Extensions, is “twinning” with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. They’re both wearing low-cut white tops and have bleach-blond hair.

Besides that, the two simply look nearly identical, with the exception of Divine’s many tattoos.

In both clips the pairs uploaded, they happen to be listening to the same song. In fact, it’s a song that references Chyna directly.

The song is Yo Gotti and Mike WiLL Made-It’s “Rake It Up,” which features a contribution from Nicki Minaj. In the verse, Minaj directly references racing around with Chyna.

“Brought out the pink Lamborghini just to race with Chyna / Brought the Wraith to China just to race in China,” Minaj raps.

The fast-car-themed lines fit especially well as the duo lip-syncs to the song while riding around.

Speaking of Chyna and cars, the model was rear-ended by a driver who was suspected to be intoxicated.

The Los Angeles Police Department detained the driver in question and administered DUI tests, but it is currently unclear if the motorist was arrested.