Eric Roberts Says He Was Told Not to Talk About Daughter Emma Roberts Amid Nepo Baby Comments

Hollywood veteran Eric Roberts is caught between his famous sister and rising star daughter in a code of silence. The 68-year-old actor, known for his roles in The Dark Knight and Runaway Train, recently made headlines with his candid comments about his high-profile family members during an April appearance on the Still Here Hollywood podcast. Roberts, the elder brother of Julia Roberts and father of Emma Roberts, revealed that he's been instructed to keep mum about his relatives' lives and careers.

When host Steve Kmetko inquired about Julia, Eric's response was brief: "You'll have to ask her." He elaborated, stating, "I love my sister, but I can't talk about her. She don't want to talk about it." The actor then disclosed that his daughter, Emma Roberts, has issued similar instructions: "And also, my daughter told me not to talk about her, but I stumble and do. I'm not supposed to talk about either of them, but I do."

Despite these familial gag orders, Eric couldn't resist expressing his pride in Emma's career. When asked about actors he admires, he gushed, "I'm in love with my daughter's work these days. Like, I can't believe how great she's become. I'm so proud of her I can't see straight." He specifically praised her recent performance in Maybe I Do, saying, "Since her performance in 'Maybe I Do' until right now, she overwhelms me with pride and just, 'Oh my god, here she goes again!' And I'm just so happy to be her dad because she's kicking ass, and I'm so proud."

However, Eric was quick to distance himself from any credit for Emma's success in Hollywood. When asked about his contribution to her career, he stated firmly, "Absolutely nothing. Except I gave her that name."

These comments from Eric come amidst ongoing discussions about "nepo babies" in the entertainment industry – a term used to describe children of celebrities who have seemingly benefited from their family's connections. Emma Roberts recently addressed this topic in an interview with Flaunt magazine, rejecting the label and asserting, "I've lost more jobs than I've gained from being in the business. People have opinions and sometimes maybe they're not good opinions of people in your family. I've never gotten a job because of it; I know I definitely have lost a couple of jobs because of it."

Emma further elaborated on the difficulties of navigating her family's legacy during an appearance on the July 2 episode of the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast. She acknowledged the dual nature of her situation, saying, "People like to say, 'Oh, you have a leg up because you have family in the industry.' But then the other side to that is you have to prove yourself more. Also, if people don't have a good experience, maybe with other people in your family, then you'll never get the chance."

The 33-year-old actress also pointed out a perceived gender disparity in the "nepo baby" discourse, noting, "I always joke, I'm like, 'Why is no one calling out George Clooney for being a nepo baby?' Rosemary Clooney was an icon. I'm just kidding. But also I feel like young girls get it harder with the nepo baby thing. I don't really see people calling out sons of famous actors."

Emma's career, which began with the Nickelodeon series Unfabulous and has since included roles in American Horror Story, Scream Queens, and most recently, Madame Web and Space Cadet. She highlighted the importance of discussing both successes and setbacks in the industry, stating, "I think it's important to talk about because otherwise people just think, 'Oh, everything's been so great and linear and easy, and it's like, no. It's been not at all."

As Emma continues to carve out her own identity in the industry, she remains focused on gratitude and growth, saying, "I feel so lucky that I get to be 33 and still get to be doing things that I love. Also now, I'm much more thoughtful about it."