Bindi Irwin Gushes Over Husband Chandler Powell Ahead of Giving Birth: 'The Light of My Life'

Bindi Irwin is sharing her love for her husband Chandler Powell ahead of her giving birth to their first child together. The sweet pair said "I do" in March 2020 and less than six months later the couple announced they were expecting a baby. The Crikey! It's the Irwins star took to social media and gushed over her husband ahead of their daughter's birth in the sweetest post.

"Every day I'm thankful for this extraordinary man that I get to call my husband," she captioned the photo of them smiling at the camera as they take a selfie. "@chandlerpowell, I love you with all my heart. You're the light of my life." Irwin turned off the comments so fans weren't able to relay their thoughts but fans have always been supportive of the sweet pair and the memories they choose to share with everyone.

Irwin isn't the only one in favor of her husband. Her mom, Terri Irwin, and her brother Robert Irwin, have both relayed their love and support for the 24-year-old on a number of occasions. Although a specific due date was not announced, Terri did reveal that her daughter is due this month saying, "Bindi is doing so awesome... It's been so special. She's due next month, so it's that sweet spot where you really miss being able to see your shoes," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Irwin also touched on how amazing her dad Steve Irwin would have been as a grandfather, saying, "He would've been a good, good grandpa. Yeah, he really would've been. I don't think we would've ever seen our daughter. He would've just whisked her away into the zoo and it would've been perfect. But it is so nice that we'll be able to introduce her to her grandfather through all of the documentaries. It's really special."

Naturally, animals have played a huge role in the Irwins' lives, and that will also play into the theme of Irwin's nursery. She gave fans a quick peek inside her animal-themed room showing that she used pink as the base color, accented with plenty of animals. She used animals like rabbits and butterflies and added other variations of color like yellow, grey, green and blue. At the time when she posted, showing off the newly decorated room, she wrote, "Baby girl we can't wait for you to be here."