Billy Crystal and Wife Janice Attend First NBA Game in Staples Center Following Kobe Bryant’s Death

Billy Crystal and wife Janice attended the first NBA game held at the Staples Center since Kobe Bryant‘s sudden death. The couple were among the attendees as the Los Angeles Clippers took on the Sacramento Kings Thursday night at home, in an emotional evening for basketball fans. Longtime Clippers fan Crystal, 71, sat courtside with Janice, 70, inside the arena that both the Clippers and Brant’s team, the Los Angeles Lakers, call home.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, which ultimately went to the Kings, 124-103, the Clippers paid tribute to Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims who died in the helicopter crash. The team broke from its usual pre-game checklist by uncovering Bryant’s pair of retired jerseys — which along with the Lakers’ championship banners are usually covered during Clippers games — and played an emotional video to kick off the game.

The clip was presented alongside photos of the crash victims, but mainly focused on Bryant, Gianna and the loss that has been felt by the entire city of Los Angels. Clippers player Paul George narrated the clip, which was followed by a moment of silence for all involved.

The Clippers’ beautiful tribute video for Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant, and the other victims of the helicopter crash, narrated by Clippers’ star Paul George, followed by a moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/pEBsFvAcqK — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 31, 2020

Clippers players warmed up in jerseys with a small “KB24” patch stitched on the front. On the back, their warmups sported either 8 or 24, honoring both of Bryant’s numbers with the Lakers.

Outside the arena, fans have created a memorial to the late NBA star and the other victims in the helicopter crash, leaving balloons, basketballs, jerseys, cards, stuffed animals and notes written to Bryant.

Though the Clippers game was the first NBA matchup held at the Staples Center since Bryant’s death, the first sporting event actually came Wednesday when the Los Angeles Kings played the Arizona Coyotes. Players honored Bryant by wearing his jersey to the arena and by donning commemorative decals on their helmets. The team also remembered him in a pregame ceremony.

The Lakers will play their first game back at the Staples Center on Friday night. On Wednesday, the team paid tribute to Bryant a few hours after his wife, Vanessa Bryant, broke her own silence.

“We are devastated and have been forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We send our love to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and to the families of the other passengers,” the Lakers’ statement began.

“Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city. More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever.”

The organization also encouraged fans to donate to the MambaOnThree fund in order to help the families of the other victims in the crash.

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky / Contributor / Getty