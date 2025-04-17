Former Batman Actor Admits He Hated Wearing the Batsuit: Ben Affleck Says It Was ‘Horrendous to Wear’

The previous iteration of Bruce Wayne wasn’t too happy with his costume.

Ben Affleck, who played Batman for several years until being eventually replaced by Robert Pattinson in 2022, recently told GQ on video that he despised wearing the Caped Crusader’s signature suit.

“I hated the batsuits. The batsuits are horrendous to wear,” Affleck said in a video titled

Making Ben Affleck Talk About Every Film He’s Ever Done. “They’re incredibly hot, for one thing. They don’t breathe. They’re made to look the way they want ‘em to look, and there’s no thought put into the human being.”

Affleck said he would instantly start sweating the moment he put on the batsuit, which he wore in films like Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

“Now I’m already—I sweat, you know what I mean? I get hot,” he said. “And so in that thing, you would just be pouring water because it’s got the cowl over it. Like, there’s one thing to wear the suit, but once you cover your head, I guess that’s where all your heat kind of escapes and you feel it.”

The suit was so hot, even the highly-trained stuntmen on set couldn’t wear it for long.

“Even the most highly-trained, much more fit stunt guys, the parkour guys, the action guys, they could do that for about like 45, 50 minutes and then they’re like gonna get heat stroke,” he said. “So you had to come out of it. And that was really the thing was that it just made it difficult to make the movie because it was so hot.”

Affleck’s next movie, The Accountant 2, will release in theaters next Friday.