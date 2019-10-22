Billie Lourd Reveals Tearful Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher in Honor of Late ‘Star Wars’ Icon’s Birthday

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher‘s daughter, actress Billie Lourd, shared a heartbreaking tribute to her mother on Monday, which would have been Fisher’s 63rd birthday. The Booksmart actress, 27, shared a video of herself performing Tom Petty’s “American Girl,” alongside an emotional Instagram caption. Lourd said she felt it was important to celebrate her mother by “doing things she loved to do.”

“Today would have been my Momby’s 63rd birthday. Not that I’m some kind of grief expert by any means, but on milestones (or whatever you want to call them) like this, I like to celebrate her by doing things that she loved to do,” Lourd wrote. “So here’s a little video of me singing one of her favorite songs (American girl by Tom petty) in one of her favorite places (her bathtub of course). I’ll probably have a pint of vanilla Haggen Dazs and a Coca Cola for dinner. (Full song on IGTV sorry you guys!!! I’m bad at technology!!!)”

Fisher’s Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill quickly commented on the video, adding the hashtag “Always With Us.”

“Sending so much love and light to you,” actress Lily Collins wrote.

“Love this so much,” actress Britt Robertson added.

“God bless you! I love you and thank you for sharing this moment with us. She lives on in your heart forever!” one fan wrote.

“Love you and what a beautiful way to celebrate your amazing mother,” another added.

“This is beautiful. Love you [Lourd] your mom would be so proud of all of your accomplishments,” another chimed in.

Lourd has established herself as a star in her own right, thanks to roles in Booksmart, three seasons of American Horror Story and Scream Queens. She also has a cameo in the Will & Grace Season 11 premiere. Lourd also stars as Lieutenant Connix in Disney’s Star Wars sequel trilogy, and will be seen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Lourd is Fisher’s only child. Her father is Creative Arts Agency co-chairman Bryan Lourd.

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016 at age 60, following a heart attack. She was on her way back home to Los Angeles after completing a leg of her book tour in the U.K. The day after Fisher’s death, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, suffered a stroke and died at age 84.

Director J.J. Abrams used unused footage of Fisher from the previous two Star Wars movies to include her in The Rise of Skywalker. Abrams told Vanity Fair Lourd specifically asked to be in scenes with her mother in the new film.

“I purposely had written her character in scenes without Carrie, because I just didn’t want it to be uncomfortable for her,” Abrams said, but Lourd told him, “I want to be in scenes with her. I want it for my children when I have kids. I want them to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens on Dec. 20.

