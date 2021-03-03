Billie Eilish Apple TV+ Doc Was Reportedly a Massive Hit

✖

The new Billie Eilish documentary just debuted on Apple TV+ less than a week ago, and it has reportedly been a massive hit for the streaming service. Deadline reports that, while Apple has not officially released its streaming data for Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, the new film apparently did record numbers among young adults. Deadline states that the movie drew 33 percent new subscribers to the service, with the vast majority of the new streaming users being young adults. Deadline also reported that almost half of the movie's audience came from outside the United States, landing at the top of Apple's streaming service in the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, Germany, Brazil, Russia, the Netherlands, France.

It's not just fans who are loving Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry. Critics have been raving about it, and it's earned a certified score of 98% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. "Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry offers an enlightening -- and sometimes uncomfortable -- look behind the scenes of a young star's ascension," reads the site's Critics Consensus. Speaking highly of the film, Wall Street Journal critic Liana Van Nostrand writes, "Even the more traditional documentary interviews feel like spontaneous conversation with a good friend. It's an effective style for capturing the unvoiced anxieties that hang around Ms. Eilish and her family -- particularly her parents."

Critics love Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry. Watch the Certified Fresh film now on Apple TV+ with a subscription. #TheWorldsALittleBlurryhttps://t.co/rgRn9asr4U pic.twitter.com/YL2IHkKSt7 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) March 3, 2021

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry is directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, and was filmed over the course of 140 days in the life of the teen singer. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cutler opened up about the project and shared why he wanted to take it on. "[For] every 17-year-old, your 17th year's quite a ride," Cutler said. "But this one involved, you know, emerging as the voice of a generation, if not the voice of our time, and the burdens, responsibilities, privileges, opportunities that go along with that."

"This is the story of this particular young woman, who's on a number of different journeys," Cutlet later added. "She's on a journey with her art. She's on a journey with her business. She's on a journey with her mental health. She's on a journey with her heart. She's on a journey with her physical health. And she's on a journey with her family." Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry is streaming now on Apple TV+, for subscribers.