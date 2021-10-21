Billie Eilish Announces New Endeavor Outside Music

After making her mark on the world of music, Billie Eilish is making her first foray into the beauty industry. On Wednesday, the “Therefore I Am” singer, 19, announced the launch of her self-titled debut fragrance, Eilish, which she said is her “favorite smell in the WORLD.” Announcing the fragrance, Eilish added that “it was a dream to create this scent and bring my ideas to life,” concluding, “this has been one of the most exciting things i’ve ever done.”

To bring her first signature fragrance to life, Eilish, who was involved in every step of the process, partnered with celeb-favorite perfume development company Parlux. Reflecting on the process in an interview with Allure, Eilish said she “described in detail what it is that I wanted, what I loved idea-wise about it, how I wanted it to feel, the kind of warmth that I wanted it to have, and the memories that I have in the vanilla world.” What came of that was Eilish, a “cozy” fragrance that the singer said is “perfect.”

Set to launch in November, Eilish described the fragrance, which is considered a gourmand, or a fragrance with edible notes, as one that makes her “want to be curled up at Christmas.” She told Elle that Eilish is “very cozy to me and sensual.” The vegan and cruelty-free fragrance features scents of sugared petals, juicy mandarin, and red berries, which are combined with soft spices, rich cocoa, and creamy vanilla. According to a press release, the scent is “anchored by base notes of warm musks, tonka bean, and sleek woods.”

When creating the bottle for Eilish, the singer opted for a body positive message, taking inspiration from her favorite parts of the human body: the chest, the neck, and the collarbone. Eilish has “always had an infatuation with back and collarbones and just like, bones and bodies,” she told Vogue, adding that she did not base the bottle off of herself or anyone else, as she “didn’t want to have it be a certain body type.”

While Eilish has racked up a number of accolades in the music industry, recently making history when she was as the youngest Glastonbury Festival headliner ever, creating a fragrance has long been a dream of hers, she told Vogue. Eilish said “perfumes have been one of my greatest joys in life, and I’ve always wanted to make one.” Eilish will be available exclusively at billieeilishfragrances.com for $68 in November. The fragrance’s launch on the heels of the release of Eilish’s sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, earlier this year.