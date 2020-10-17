Billie Eilish Claps Back at Body Shamers After Paparazzi Snap Tank Top Photos

✖

Singer Billie Eilish has, unfortunately, had to deal with body-shamers recently. As Today noted, paparazzi published photos of Eilish wearing a tank top instead of her traditional baggy attire. It wasn't long before Twitter users began to troll the photo, with one user even writing, "in 10 months Billie Eilish developed a mid-30's wine mom body." In light of all of that negativity, Eilish clapped back at the trolls with a subtle, yet powerful, message.

On Oct. 7, Eilish seemingly responded to the haters by re-posting a video from influencer Chizi Duru in which she discusses body image. "Y'all gotta start normalizing real bodies," Duru says in the clip, adding, "Not everyone has a wagon behind them. Guts are normal. Boobs sag, especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn't real." Duru has since responded to the fact that Eilish posted her video in order to share the message. On her Instagram Story on Thursday, Duru said, "I know why she reposted ... because literally not everyone looks the same and social media has truly warped what we believe is a normal body. Like, please leave (Eilish) alone."

For the March 2020 edition of Vogue, Eilish opened up about dealing with body image issues from a very young age. “I just hated my body. I would have done anything to be in a different one,” she said at the time. “I really wanted to be a model, really bad, and I was chubby and short. I developed really early. I had bοοbs at nine. I got my period at 11.” Of course, that interview wasn't the first time that she's opened up about the topic. Eilish has even noted that she typically wears baggy clothing in order to prevent anyone from sexualizing her. Even though wearing baggy clothing is a way for her to distract from her body, she has found a much deeper power in crafting this aesthetic, as Yahoo noted.

During a concert that she held in March, Eilish spoke out against body-shaming with a very powerful message. Not only did she deliver a speech about the topic, but she also removed an oversized T-shirt in order to make a statement. "Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching," she said at the concert in Miami, Florida. "So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move."