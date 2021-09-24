Bill Gates’ Response to Jeffrey Epstein Relationship Raises Eyebrows

Bill Gates recently gave spoke with PBS in an in-depth interview. During the chat, the business mogul was questioned about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Gates has been prodded by the media for years since the Epstein scandal first broke out. Epstein allegedly killed himself while in prison on child sex trafficking charges in 2019.

Word on the street is that Gates allegedly hoped that a close connection with Epstein would help him secure a Nobel Prize, per Business Insider.

PBS Newshour host Judy Woodruff asked Gates what he knew about Epstein during their meetings and when he discovered the allegations against him. “Is there a lesson, for you or anyone else looking at this?” Woodruff asked. Gates replied: “Well he’s dead, so…” with a smile. He also added: “in general you always have to be careful.”

A source revealed that Gates, more than anything, wanted the Nobel Peace Prize. “I think he was ultimately disappointed it didn’t work out,” the source claimed, per BI.

Gates says his connection to Epstein is not what many assume. He does admit however that he “had dinners with him” that he regrets. Per Gates, he attended the dinners and meetings because Epstein had relationships with others who could donate to causes dear to him. “Those meetings were a mistake and were not what he purported, and I cut them off,” Gates insists.

Gates has downplayed his relationship with Epstein for some time. He told Anderson Cooper he made a “huge mistake” trying to build any form of relationship with Epstein. Their relationship dates back to at least 2011. Per the New York Times, Gates met with Epstein on numerous occasions between 2011 and 2014. If it’s true that Gates began forming a relationship with Epstein in 2011, their first connection occurred three years after Epstein was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor.