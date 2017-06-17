Bill Cosby’s Wife Speaks Out After Mistrial Ruling

After a wild trial filled with accusations, the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial was declared a mistrial after jurors could not reach a verdict. Now, Cosby’s wife Camille has spoken out in a prepared statement.

As pointed out by Variety, in the note, which was shared from Bill’s Twitter account, Camille lashes out at the District Attorney, the judge, prosecutors and media outlets she says “omitted the truth.”

“How do I describe the District Attorney? Heinously and exploitively ambitious,” Camille wrote. “How do I describe the judge? Overtly and arrogantly collaborating with the District Attorney. How do I describe the counsels for the accusers? Totally unethical. How do I describe many, but not all, general media? Blatantly vicious entities that continually disseminated intentional omissions of truths for the primary purpose of greedily selling sensationalism at the expense of a human life.”

She then continued on, praising jurors who had believed in Bill’s innocence and reiterating her belief that her husband is telling the truth.

“Historically, people have challenged injustices,” she wrote. “I am grateful to any of the jurors who tenaciously fought to review the evidence; which is the rightful way to make a sound decision. Truth can be subdued, but not destroyed.”

You can read the full statement below:

The Cosby Show star pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated indecent assault after being accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home in Philadelphia in 2004, E! News reports.

He can still be retried for the case, and the District Attorney says they will continue pursuing a conviction.