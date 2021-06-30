Bill Cosby Appears On-Camera for Media Appearance Hours After Prison Release

✖

Hours after he was released from prison, Bill Cosby made his first appearance in front of the media. Although, he offered no comment on the situation. Cosby was released earlier on Wednesday after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction. He had served over two years in prison after originally being sentenced to three to ten years in prison.

Cosby stood alongside his legal team as they delivered some remarks to reports on Wednesday. While Cosby himself did not speak, members of his legal team did. One member of his legal team said that the comedian is "extremely happy" to be home. They added that it's been a "hard" three years for Cosby and his family. At one point during the press conference, a member of the legal team referred to Cosby's time in prison as an "unwanted three-year vacation that Mr. Cosby never asked for." The individual went on to say, as Cosby nodded his head, that this was a moment of "justice" for him and those around the world.

WATCH: Bill Cosby makes first media appearance after release from prison for overturned sexual assault conviction, but makes no statement on camera His legal team calls his time in prison "an unwanted three-year vacation that Mr. Cosby never asked for" https://t.co/XREYaNMnb1 pic.twitter.com/T5lCC0Ma1G — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 30, 2021

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court announced that they were overturning Cosby's sexual assault conviction. He was originally convicted in 2015 of drugging and molesting an employee at his alma mater, at his estate in Pennsylvania. Although, he denied these allegations. The Supreme Court has subsequently found that Cosby had an agreement in place with a prosecutor who was previously tied to this case that would have prevented him from being charged and serving jail time. Additionally, they also determined that some of the testimony that was given by Cosby's other accusers (whose allegations fell outside of the statute of limitations) was irrelevant. They said that their testimony could have "tainted" the trial.

Following this news, Cosby was released from prison. Reporters obtained footage of the comedian returning to his home in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. As seen in the footage, Cosby can be seen being helped by a number of individuals as he exits his car to make his way inside his home. At one point, it appears as though he even flashes a peace sign to the cameras.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.