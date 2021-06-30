Bill Cosby Released, Video Shows His Arrival Home in Elkins Park, PA

✖

On Wednesday, it was reported that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction. Following that news, Cosby has been released from prison and has returned back to his home in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. The actor had served over two years of a three to 10-year prison sentence.

Philadelphia News anchor Tracy Davidson shared footage of Cosby arriving at his home in Elkins Park on Wednesday afternoon. In the video, Cosby exits his vehicle and is helped by a number of individuals in order to make his way inside his home. At one point, it appears as though the actor flashes a peace sign. His release comes shortly after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated his conviction.

Breaking: Bill Cosby has just arrived at his home in Cheltenham. Released from prison after PA Supreme Court vacated his conviction. Live team coverage at 4 on ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ ⁦@deannadurante⁩ ⁦@RosemaryConnors⁩ ⁦@jimrosenfield⁩ pic.twitter.com/KcIiPUcf7W — Tracy Davidson (@tracydavidson) June 30, 2021

This story is developing.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.