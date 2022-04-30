Bill Burr Weighs in on Gina Carano's 'Bizarre' Firing From 'The Mandalorian'

✖

Bill Burr is opening up about his feelings on Gina Carano's firing from The Mandalorian in 2021, sharing details and echoing his comments in the immediate wake of the dismissal. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Burr was his brutally honest self throughout and gave a balanced take on how Carano was treated.

According to Burr, the former MMA star's firing was unfair and represents the hypocrisy of those on the left who called for her to be removed. "I thought it was funny that the liberals proved her point. They just use outrage because they don't like your politics. As someone who considers himself liberal, it's disappointing to see the left become how the right used to be when they went after the Dixie Chicks after they criticized George W. Bush," Burr says. "There's not a lot of people like that – most are just trying not to get in trouble – but there's this small collection of lunatics – either on the right or the left, at any given moment – that cause hysteria. And now there's so many [media outlets] that want eyeballs, they make money off advertising, that they give attention to these crazy fringe people."

Why Bill Burr really got into comedy: "I was so walled off and f---ed up that doing standup was the easiest way to go into a room full of strangers and make them like me so that no one would hurt me. I was on stage with the mindset of a 6-year-old" https://t.co/lj1okQI40n — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 28, 2022

He also went on to discuss the overarching distaste he has for "cancel culture" as it has been dubbed, even if sounds like baby talk. "The whole thing with Gina: You can't chime in when the s-t's happening, because then you cause static for other people on the [show]," he says. "That somebody's opinion – or their political beliefs – makes people try to destroy their ability to make a living, it's f-ing bizarre to me."

From there, THR notes that Burr is worked up and diving into his problems with the entire culture of the moment. He criticizes those who go back eight years in a Twitter feed to "cancel" someone, wondering why nobody ever speaks up and how certain jokes on topics would get him in more trouble than people who poisoned ground water with chemicals or any number of horrible acts that never see any punishment.

"Meanwhile, there are people who get paroled from prison every day who have done so much worse and they're allowed to put their lives back together," Burr said. "You can have 20-year wars, you can create synthetic heroin, you can fucking poison the food supply. You can do all of that shit and it's barely going to read."

It's an interesting chat with the comedian, though social media is not only a trouble spot for famous people. Would a normal person keep their job if they publicly posted things the way Carano did?