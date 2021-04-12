Gina Carano: What to Know About 'The Mandalorian' Alum's MMA Career

Gina Carano previously had a recurring role on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian as Cara Dune, a former Alderaanian shock trooper that played a prominent role in the first two seasons of the show. She is also a veteran actor with several credits to her name, including Deadpool and Haywire. Carano has created a fanbase with her on-screen roles, but she also became a rising star in the world of Mixed Martial Arts. Prior to her acting career taking off, Carano fought multiple times and achieved a record of 7-1. Her only loss came at the hands of a future Bellator star. Many fans are aware of this high-profile bout, but some do not know that Carano's career also includes time overseas and a very specific type of fighting. Here's everything to know about Carano's MMA career.

Success in Strikeforce (Photo: Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images) Following her time in Thailand, Carano made history with the Strikeforce promotion. Her first fight on the promotion was a knockout victory over Leiticia Pestova in 2006. She later faced Elaina Maxwell at Strikeforce: Triple Threat in 2006 and won the fight by unanimous decision. Carano also took part in the first televised female fight on Showtime, defeating Julie Kedzie via unanimous decision in Showtime EliteXC. This bout ultimately earned the honor of "Fight of the Night." prevnext

Parental Support (Photo: Focus on Sport/Getty Images) While Carano was a major name in the world of MMA, there was one person that did not enjoy watching her fight. Glenn Carano, a backup quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys in the late 1970s and early 1980s, once told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he wasn't a big fan of watching his daughter trade punches with other competitors. "As a father, I didn’t enjoy watching her fight. But she’s a great athlete, a great competitor and a great spirit," Glenn said. prevnext

Body Issue View this post on Instagram A post shared by G I N A J🌹Y C A R A N O (@ginajcarano) "ESPN The Magazine" has long highlighted top athletes and their physiques for the Body Issue. Carano was one of those that appeared, joining former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson and tennis great Serena Williams in 2009. Carano also made history with her appearance. She became the first MMA fighter to appear on the cover of the Body Issue, which featured her posing in a state of undress. Carano kickstarted a trend that led to several other fighters posing for the Body Issue, including Michelle Waterson, Miesha Tate, Cris Cyborg, Jon Jones, and Conor McGregor. prevnext

Final Fight View this post on Instagram A post shared by G I N A J🌟Y C A R A N O (@ginajcarano) In August 200, Carano faced off with Cris Cyborg in what would be the final fight of her MMA career. They fought in the Strikeforce Women's Middleweight Championship, which Cyborg won after building up an early advantage by taking Carano to the mat. Cyborg continued controlling the fight and secured the victory by TKO at 4:59 in the first round, marking the very first loss of Carano's career. prevnext