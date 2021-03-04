Gina Carano's 'Mandalorian' Co-Star Bill Burr Calls Her 'an Absolute Sweetheart' in Wake of Firing

✖

Gina Carano's former co-star Bill Burr is seemingly defending Carano after her Disney+ firing from Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The comedian and actor referred to his conservative ex-counterpart as "an absolute sweetheart" on a recent episode of his Bill Bert podcast, which he hosts alongside comic Bert Kreischer. “Super nice f––ing person," Burr, who played sardonic mercenary Migs Mayfeld in Season 2, said.

It's clear that Burr also feels the pressure to watch what he says publicly in light of Carano's dismissal. Carano was cut from the series after making a controversial statement comparing the plight of conservatives in Hollywood to that of Jewish people living in 1930s Nazi Germany. “I’m on that f––ing show. Now, I gotta watch what the f–– I say,” Burr mentioned, adding that the Disney chiefs might hear the podcast snippet and he might face the same fate, leaving his “bald action figure" to be trashed.

Fellow comic Joe DeRosa was a guest speaker on the episode. He seconded Burr's comments, adding that Carano's comparison –– while it was "shoddy" –– wasn't very different than left-leaning constituents comparing the now-twice impeached Donald Trump's administration to that of Adolf Hitler's regime. “Joe DeRosa with an interesting take. Look at you," Burr said in response. He continued, venting, “How it is out there, it’s f – – king crazy time. There’s people waiting, just laying in the weeds... Let’s show that he’s human, and he’s made a mistake in his past and take that dream away." Burr, himself, knows how it feels to be at the other end of the "bullying" Carano is currently facing. He very recently faced backlash for his SNL monologue in which he verbally slammed white women. "Somehow, white women swung their Gucci booted feet over the fence of oppression and stuck themselves at the front of the line," Burr said in his opener. He went on to add that he has "never heard so much complaining in my life from white women."

Given the current circumstances, Carano has since refused to give an apology for her comments. “I’ve been through so much, and I’ve seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that’s been taking place, and I saw it before,” Carano told The Daily Wire's conservative commentator Ben Shapiro. “I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply.”