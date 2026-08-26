Popular Rapper Arrested on DWI and Possession Charges

Rapper BigXthaPlug was jailed over the weekend in a Dallas suburb after being arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and possessing marijuana.

BigX, real name Xavier Darnell Landum, was arrested by the Allen Police Department on Friday, TMZ reports. The artist was charged with driving while intoxicated, marijuana possession of less than 2 ounces, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Once arrested, he was booked into the Collin County Jail.

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Prior to his arrest, BigXthePlug was scheduled to appear in Canada for the Country Rising Festival at Winnipeg’s Blue Cross Park. Later on Friday, the festival posted on social media that BigX wouldn’t appear, stating in part: “Due to a personal emergency, BigXthePlug will unfortunately no longer be able to perform at Country Rising Winnepeg tonight.

“We’re seriously bummed too.”

This wasn’t the 28-year-old’s first time being in trouble with the law. As a juvenile he was arrested for robbery. Then, in 2022, he was jailed for weapons and marijuana possession charges. TMZ reports that he was also arrested in August 2025 on similar charges and in February of last year for possession of marijuana.

The Texas native has thus far released three studio albums, two of which have gone platinum: Amar (named after his son), in 2023, and Take Care, a year later. In 2025 he released I Hope You’re Happy, which went gold. That album mixed rap and country throughout its 11 tracks.

BigX’s 2023 single, “Mmhmm” reached number 65 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Prior to this year’s scheduled tour dates (and arrest), BigXthaPlug released a new single “6ixer Party” which features Snoop Dogg, Ro$ama, MurdaGang, PB and Yung Hood. The single peaked at number 46 no Billboard’s US R&B and hip-hop chart.

Through November, BigXthaPlug has more than a dozen more tour dates scheduled, including Country Rising in Buffalo on Friday, August 28 and The Alaska State Fair in Palmer, AK on Sunday, August 30.