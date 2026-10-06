Legendary Oscar-Winning Actress Eva Marie Saint Dead at 102

Legendary actress Eva Marie Saint, a Golden Age Hollywood icon who won an Oscar for her role in On the Waterfront, has died. She was 102.

Variety shared news of her death on Tuesday; the North by Northwest actress died at her Los Angeles home.

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Saint had been one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood. Born on July 4, 1924, in Newark, New Jersey, the star got her start in the entertainment world as an NBC page in the mid-1940s, according to the Hollywood Walk of Fame website. She made her screen debut that same decade when she starred in the 1947 television movie adaptation of A Christmas Carol, which also starred John Carradine and David Carradine.

Eva Marie Saint as Edie Doyle in ‘On the Waterfront.’ Photo CreditL Columbia Tristar/Getty Images

Over her 70-year career, Saint appeared in more than 161 productions, starring alongside legendary actors including Marlon Brando, Paul Newman, Frank Sinatra, Bob Hope, Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton and Cary Grant. She also worked with some of Hollywood’s greatest directors, such as Elia Kazan, Alfred Hitchcock, Norman Jewison, Otto Preminger and Fred Zinnemann, according to her alma mater, Ohio’s Bowling Green State University.

Saint is perhaps best remembered for her starring role as Edie Doyle in 1954’s On the Waterfront. Directed by Elia Kazan and written by Budd Schulberg, the film marked Saint’s big screen debut and also starred Brando, Karl Malden, Lee J. Cobb, and Rod Steiger, Pat Henning. She won an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in the film and famously accepted the award just days before giving birth to her first child, Darrell Hayden, with her husband Jeffrey Hayden, whom she married on Oct. 28, 1951.

In addition to her Academy Award for On the Waterfront, Saint also won the Drama Critics Award for her Broadway stage role in the Horton Foote play The Trip to Bountiful. In 1990, she won an Emmy Award for her role in the TV movie People Like Us.

Eva Marie Saint as Eve Kendall in ‘North by Northwest.’ Photo Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images

Her other credits include The Certain Feeling (1956), A Hatful of Rain (1957) North by Northwest (1959), 36 Hours (1964), The Russians Are Coming the Russians Are Coming (1965), Grand Prix (1966), Loving (1970), Because of Winn-Dixie (2005) and Superman Returns (2006). Her last on-screen acting credits came in 2014 when she starred in the film Winter’s Tale and voiced Katara in the TV program The Legend of Korra, a role she’d held since 2012.

Saint celebrated her 100th birthday in July 2024, telling PEOPLE at the time, “I certainly don’t feel 100 years old. I continue to take walks out in the fresh air, like watching baseball — especially the Los Angeles Dodgers, and enjoy time with my family and friends. A good life.”

Saint is survived by her two children, Darrell and Laurette, whom she shared with her late husband, as well as several grandchildren.

PopCulture.com alum Allison Schonter contributed reporting to this piece.