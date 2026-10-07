Reality TV Fan Allegedly Kills Security Guard During Show’s Live Event

A security guard was fatally shot outside a San Francisco theater after he allegedly confronted a woman who was being escorted from a live reality TV event, according to the victim’s family per KTVU.

Ulysses Davis, 47, was working security at the Warfield Theatre when he was shot in the back around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to his relatives. Davis was helping remove a woman described as “rowdy” from the venue when she allegedly pulled out a gun and fired.

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Davis’ brother-in-law, Terrance Cooper, said Davis’ wife and two of his six children witnessed the shooting.

The family remembered Davis, who was known as “Bear,” as someone who was always willing to help others.

Cooper described his death as “a dream, a bad dream we can’t wake up from.”

“Bear would give you the shirt off his back,” Cooper said. “If you ever called him and you needed him, he was always there.”

Davis was working security during a stage version of the reality series Baddies, which was held at the Warfield and ended around midnight, according to the victim’s family. The Zeus Network series is known for its cast members’ arguments and confrontations.

Terrance Silas, a friend of Davis who works at a business next to the theater, said Davis was simply doing his job when he was killed.

“Bear was just doing his job. He was at work, doing security,” Silas said. He also expressed frustration over the shooting.

“It’s just a shame that some of our youth nowadays want to handle their problems with guns,” Silas said. “I come from the old school. We knuckled up, you know?”

San Francisco police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including what happened before the gunfire.

Police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca confirmed investigators were looking into an event at the theater and whether it was operating with the proper permits.

“We understand that there was an event that was occurring,” Rueca said.

He added that investigators were examining whether the venue was authorized to hold the event and whether it followed the restrictions attached to its permits.

“Part of our investigation is to make sure if that business was allowed to hold that event, if they do have the proper permits and were operating it according to the permit restrictions,” Rueca said.

The Warfield and Lemmuel Plummer, CEO of Zeus Network, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.