Rising Star Rapper Arrested in Texas: BigXthaPlug Booked on Drug Charge

One of rap’s biggest new names was arrested Wednesday on marijuana charges. BigXthaPlug—known for his hit songs like Texas and Mmhmm—was charged with possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

The rapper, whose real name is Xavier Landum, was pulled over in Arlington, Texas for driving with expired tags. According to TMZ, the officer smelled marijuana as he walked to the car and asked Landum and his relative, 22-year-old Cleodist Landum, to step out of the vehicle. The officer then noticed cigarettes, “a green leafy substance,” and a handgun in the passenger side door.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Arlington police officer later discovered that Cleodist Landum had an active felony warrant out for his arrest in Bexar County, Texas. He was arrested for the warrant, as well as possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon, and sent to Arlington City Jail.

Play video

BigXthaPlug has been one of rap’s hottest newcomers recently, with Complex calling him “[Texas’] hardest MC” in 2023 and XXL saying the rapper “has used a charcoal bass voice, witty charisma and a knack for vivid storytelling to become a new face of Texas street rap.” He recently notched his first Billboard hit, with a remix of Mmhmm featuring Memphis rapper Finesse2tymes.

Fans on social media responded to news of his arrest with all sorts of messages. One person on Twitter/X said the “fact that weed is still illegal in Texas is crazy.” Another said, “Free him.” One user quoted the rapper’s jail booking photo and said it was the first person he’d “ever seen with a landscape mugshot.”

There is currently no word on when BigXthaPlug will be released.