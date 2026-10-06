FBI Investigating as ‘Survivor’ Star and Teen Son Go Missing Amidst Custody Dispute

Former Survivor: China contestant Jaime Dugan is facing arrest after a South Carolina judge ordered her taken into custody over her failure to return her 16-year-old son to his father.

Dugan, 41, was ordered to return her son, Harper, to his father, former Survivor co-star Erik Huffman, following a weekend visit that ended Aug. 30, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail.

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Spartanburg County Family Court Judge M. Todd Thigpen later found Dugan in contempt after she failed to return Harper and did not appear at subsequent hearings. The judge categorized Harper as “missing and endangered” and ordered Dugan’s immediate arrest, authorizing law enforcement across South Carolina to take her into custody.

The FBI also has an active investigation into the whereabouts of Dugan and Harper, according to the outlet.

“Harper’s safety and wellbeing is my top priority right now, and getting him back safely is extremely important,” Huffman told the outlet.

Dugan disputes the characterization that she is hiding from authorities. “I am absolutely not on the run,” she said in a text to the Daily Mail.

She later said she had not been properly served for recent hearings and remained reachable by phone.

“The FBI has not contacted me whatsoever,” she said. “And Harper has done wellness checks with four officers.”

According to the court order, Dugan participated remotely in a Sept. 15 emergency hearing but was later ordered to appear in person with Harper. Neither appeared at the Sept. 18 hearing, which the judge determined was willful.

The court also suspended Dugan’s visitation rights and awarded Huffman sole custody. Dugan was ordered to surrender Harper’s passport and, if arrested, to be held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The custody dispute stems from the couple’s divorce earlier this year. Huffman and Dugan met on Survivor: China, which aired in 2007, married in 2009 and welcomed Harper in 2010.

During their custody battle, Dugan made allegations of physical abuse against Huffman and sexual abuse involving Harper’s paternal grandmother. The allegations were investigated, and the judge found them unfounded, according to the order. Huffman denied the allegations.

Dugan’s former attorney, Jonathan Lewis, emphasized that she is presumed innocent.

“Ms Dugan is considered innocent if or until she is proven guilty of a criminal offense, or liable of a civil offense, following proper proceedings in a court of law,” Lewis said.

“I join in praying for Harper’s safe return and that this matter will quickly and decisively resolve itself in the best interests of Harper.”