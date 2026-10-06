Grammy-Nominated Singer Dies After Recent Health Issues: Freddie Jackson Was 69

R&B singer Freddie Jackson has died at 70.

Jackson’s family announced his death Tuesday, Oct. 6, in a statement shared on his social media accounts. According to the family, the singer “went home to rest” Monday night.

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“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson, who went home to rest last night,” the family began.

They added how Freddie was as a person.

“Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had,” they added. “For decades he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories. That gift will live on forever.”

They added, “To everyone who ever sang along, danced, or felt something when Freddie took the stage: thank you. You were family to him, and he carried your love with him always.”

The message asked if fans would keep “his family, friends, and loved ones in your prayers during this difficult time.”

“Details regarding arrangements and how to honor his legacy will be shared in the coming days. Rest in peace, Freddie. Your legacy and your voice will live on forever,” it concluded.

Jackson was known for a string of R&B hits during the 1980s, including “You Are My Lady,” “Have You Ever Loved Somebody,” and “Jam Tonight.” Several of his songs topped Billboard’s R&B singles charts during the decade.

In September 2024, Jackson publicly revealed that he had been diagnosed with kidney disease. He shared the news to his Instagram and said he wanted to use his experience to raise awareness.

“After a lot of thought and reflection, I’ve come to a point where I feel I’m ready to talk about a recent chapter in my life,” Jackson said.

“I have been diagnosed with kidney disease. This journey has had its challenges but I’ve decided to face it with openness and resilience.”

“It’s important to me that I share this with you, not just as a part of my personal story, but as a way to make a positive difference,” he added.

He later continued at the time, “As I take this step, I’m turning my personal experience into a platform for greater understanding and advocacy. With your help, we can work towards better awareness and improved outcomes for everyone with kidney disease.”