Big Sean Fires Back at Kanye West Over ‘Drink Champs’ Diss

Kanye West may have been his mentor in the past, but Big Sean made it clear that the bond has been broken. In November, West claimed that signing Sean to G.O.O.D. Music was the worst decision he ever made while he was a guest on the Drink Champs podcast. Sean was a guest on the same podcast earlier this week, and he responded to West‘s remarks.

“At first I thought it was hilarious. I thought the s— was funny,” Sean told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “Then I took it personal. I took it personal because I’m the only artist whose put out five albums under G.O.O.D. Music. Cudi left a long time ago, business-wise, you know what I’m saying? They still cliqued up and linked up, right. So, I’m the only artist who put out five albums under G.O.O.D. Music. I’m the only artist who put out back-to-back-to-back No. 1s, platinum albums, double platinum albums.”

“And by the way, being signed to Kanye is a golden opportunity,” Sean admitted. “It’s something that…he changed my life and I love him for that. But every time Kanye has called on me, every single time, no matter what I was doing, within one day’s notice, I’m wherever he’s at, bro. Whether it’s to contribute to him in the studio, whether it’s to contribute a line, write a verse for him. He’d just take maybe parts of the verse, maybe the whole verse. Maybe just to help him with his vibe. Wherever he’s at in the world, bro, I’ve traveled around the world for this man every time he’s called. And have done this and not asked for publishing a lot of the times. Why? Because he gave me a gold opportunity of signing to G.O.O.D. Music.”

However, Sean revealed that singing with G.O.O.D. Music was financially disastrous and that West owed him $6 million. “When I heard what [Kanye] was talking about, it didn’t make sense, bro,” Sean continued. “Because, my manager saw my record deal and said, ‘This is a s—-y record deal.’ I would never say that, though. Why? It’s an opportunity and I can work myself out of anything…Jay Brown [from Roc Nation] said it was the worst deal he’s ever seen.”

“I had to spend my own money auditing my label, ’cause millions of dollars are missing and you can tell when millions of dollars are missing,” Sean added. “I spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on my label, thinking Universal owe me this money and the money had been paid to G.O.O.D Music.”

Sean told the Drink Champs hosts that West texted him after the interview, but he was too frustrated to see it as a gesture of goodwill. “He text me the next day and said, ‘I want to meet with you and your mom to begin healing on both sides.’ I was angry…I took it too personally because it’s like you publicly humiliated me when I been down for you,” Sean said. “I love Kanye, bro. I love him for the opportunity he gave me and all these things. But I thought what he said was on some b— ass s—. And I thought that wasn’t godly. It was a personal attack for no reason and he ain’t have to do all that.”