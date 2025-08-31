‘Big Brother’ and ‘The Challenge’ Alum Finally Reveals His Secret Fiancée

One former Big Brother and The Challenge star is finally revealing his relationship to the world.

Tyler Crispen, who is regarded as one of the best reality TV players ever for his appearances on Season 20 and 22 of Big Brother and the second season of The Challenge USA, is extremely active on social media but has mostly kept his relationship offline. Until now.

Earlier this month, Crispen revealed the identity of his fiancée, Emily, via a YouTube video and an Instagram post.

In the post, he wrote, “We’ve kept our relationship off social media for a long time—from our first date, to our first anniversary, to our matching tattoos, to getting pregnant, to getting engaged, to becoming parents, we kept all the good times to ourselves,” he wrote. “Now today on this random Thursday, we decided… F*** it. Meet my fiancée… It’s been a long time coming don’t ya think?”

In the video, Emily reveals she’s a flight attendant from Minnesota. At the time they met, she hadn’t seen any of his seasons of reality television.

Crispen was previously engaged to fellow castmate Angela Rummans, although they split in 2022.

“So I’d like to formally introduce the love of my life, Emily. I love you,” he said in the video.