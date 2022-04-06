'Big Bang Theory' Actor Has Hilarious Response to Will Smith's Oscars Slap

✖

Actor Kevin Sussman had one of the funniest takes on the Will Smith Oscar slap fiasco this week. The former Big Bang Theory star also happens to have had a role in Hitch back in 2005 opposite Smith. His post referenced that role while poking fun at the commentary from others in Hollywood.

"Will Smith seemed fine when I worked with him 17 years ago on Hitch. I realize it doesn't mean much, but I honestly can't think of any other way to make it about me," Sussman tweeted on Friday. The tweet picked up hundreds of thousands of likes and thousands of retweets, with many people adding their own spin on the joke along the way. Sussman is probably best known for playing Stuart Bloom on The Big Bang Theory, and Hitch doesn't even make his top four "known for" titles on IMDb.

Will Smith seemed fine when I worked with him 17 years ago on Hitch. I realize it doesn't mean much, but I honestly can't think of any other way to make it about me. — Kevin Sussman (@KevinSussman) April 2, 2022

Smith made headlines last Sunday when he had a violent tantrum on live TV in the middle of the Oscars. Presenter Chris Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, referencing her bald hairstyle. Smith responded by walking up on stage, slapping Rock, returning to his seat, and then screaming obscenities at Rock.

Smith later apologized, and his only attempt at an explanation was to say that he believed Rock was making a joke about his wife's recent diagnosis with Alopecia. Sources close to Rock later said that the comedian had no idea bout Pinkett Smith's condition, but regardless many critics and commenters suspect that there was much more going on with Smith that explains this outburst more directly. Judging by his post, Sussman is among them.

Smith and his wife have been the subject of some jaw-dropping headlines in recent years, and fans have even joked that they wish they knew less about this relationship. The two have apparently dabbled in polyamory, though there was some drama when this first came to light via Pinkett Smith's former sexual partner, singer August Alsina. Smith shared more surprising details from his personal life in his recent memoir, Will.

People have speculated that these revelations and the uncontrollable press around them had some kind of subconscious influence on Smith's loss of control at the Oscars. Many also shared unfounded rumors about Smith's off-screen behavior and his personal life, citing insider knowledge from within Hollywood. It was posts like these that Sussman's tweet played off of.

Smith has apologized for attacking Rock and has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, but an investigation is still underway. Many fans are waiting for Pinkett Smith's talk show to address the topic in earnest.