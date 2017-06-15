Beyonce Might Be In Labor, And The Internet Is Freaking Out

Months after her incredibly decadent pregnancy photos, Beyoncé fans think she is either in labour or very close to it. The theory is centered around an Instagram photo uploaded by her hairstylist.

Hang in there, Mama! 💛 You @Beyonce!! A post shared by Chuck Amos, Hair Legend (@chuckielovehair) on Jun 12, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

The hairstylist, Chuck Amos, posted the above photo of the “Drunk In Love” singer with a caption that alludes to the mom-to-be being ready to give birth, which lines up with previous due date reports.

“Hang in there, Mama. 💛 You @Beyonce!!” he wrote.

Her fans (known as the “Beyhive”) think the “hang in there” comment is about her currently going to labor, but it could also just mean she’s on the verge of having her twin babies. This notion lines up with comments from Beyoncé’s father on May 19, who said her due date was more than two weeks away.

As Metro points out, the Beyhive freaked out and bombarded Amos with comments like “DID BEYONCÉ GIVE BIRTH OR NOT 😭 IM TO EMOTIONALLY INVESTED IN THIS PREGNANCY.”

Twitter, as you can imagine, was equally enthusiastic at the rumor, and flooded feeds with gifs and hot takes.

Me worrying about #BeyonceInLabor and the twins pic.twitter.com/miZ1FHNDHk — Madiana B. Grimes (@madypricell) June 14, 2017

The pop star, who started as a member of Destiny’s Child before embarking on an incredibly successful solo career, first announced her pregnancy on Feb. 1. She posted a remarkably elaborate series of pregnancy photos with the caption that revealed her and husband Jay Z will be welcoming twins.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” she wrote. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

Her latest pregnancy update came in the form of a photo with daughter Blue Ivy Carter uploaded on May 30. Beyoncé is seen very pregnant in the photo, so it was taken not too far off from her due date.